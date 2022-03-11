Shaquille O’Neal Has Thoughts About People Comparing Joel Embiid & James Harden To Him & Kobe Bryant

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to comparing James Harden and Joel Embiid to Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, Shaq is not trying to hear it.

Speaking on his Big Podcast With Shaq, O’Neal shared his thoughts about the comparison of hooping duos when his co-host Anthony “Spice” Adams asked him if he is “willing to crown Embiid and Harden the next Shaq and Kobe?” The Hall-of-Famer shut it down immediately with an emphatic “No.” Adams followed up by asking O’Neal if he feels Harden and Embiid have the potential to reach Shaq and Kobe’s level, and Shaq responded, “Not at all.”

“We won three out of four,” the Lakers legend continued. “No. No. Hell, no. Not after one year. Me and Kobe had eight years of damage together. No, not even close. Stop it. Listen, NO, H NO, and F NO.” He’s not being a hater expressing his frustration in regards to the comparisons. Shaq and Kobe won three consecutive titles from 2000 to 2002. Many considered their time together as one of the most dominant stretches in NBA history. Embiid and Harden both have not won a title yet.

But, based on the small sample size we have seen of Embiid and Harden playing together, they look scary good. Embiid is currently averaging 32.6 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game, while Harden averages 24.6 points and 12.4 assists in the stretch of games they have played together. They were 5-0 but were brought back down to Earth Thursday night by Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets.

We shall see if Embiid and Harden will do great things together. Currently, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference. But we all know James Harden turns into Casper The Ghost in big moments and in the playoffs. We are intrigued to see how Philly’s big duo.

You can listen to Shaq give his thoughts on the comparisons above.

