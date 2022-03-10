Entertainment News
Chris Brown Calls Cap On Rape Accuser, Shares Receipts

The unnamed woman accused the R&B singer of sexually assaulting her in December 2020 and launched a $20 million lawsuit.

Chris Brown found himself in the crosshairs of a $20 million lawsuit after an unnamed woman accused the R&B singer of raping her back in December of 2020. The Virginia entertainer took to social media recently and shared a string of messages that, according to him, refutes the heinous allegations and Brown is now threatening a countersuit.

As reported by TMZ, Brown shared a number of messages of the accuser that seem to highlight their relationship was more amicable than thought. In the messages, Brown instructs the woman to take a Plan B pill and also received a nude photo from her along with other chatter.

In essence, it appears that sex between the pair was consensual and the lawyer representing the woman says she’s no longer handling the case. The alleged incident took place not far from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Star Island home, but the messages from the woman went on for months.

More from TMZ:

Chris clearly feels vindicated, and said on social media … “No more dragging me through the mud. CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE (blue cap emoji).” He says he’s planning to sue the accuser because, “You don’t play with people’s lives like that.”

TMZ broke the story … the woman accused Chris of drugging her during the yacht party, and taking her into a bedroom and raping her.

We spoke with the accuser’s lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, and she confirms the woman sent Chris the texts and voicemail. She tells TMZ she’s withdraw

Officials from Miami Beach Police Department are in receipt of the messages from the woman but the case is still under investigation.

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Rape Accuser, Shares Receipts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

