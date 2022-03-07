The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The undisputed Queen of Comedy, Sommore, is set to rule the stage as she hosts theat NRG Arena.will lead the evening with some of comedy’s most talented and sought-after entertainers, includingand. The all-star lineup will be sure to deliver side-busting, non-stop laughter for a memorable night of comedy!

TEXT GRIFF, G-R-I-F-F TO 5-2-1-4-0

CAN’T WAIT TO WIN?! GET TICKETS HERE!!

Win Tickets To ‘April Fools Comedy Show’ On April 2 was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: