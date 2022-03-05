Nicki Minaj & Janet Jackson To Headline Essence Fest 2022

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hard, New Edition, The Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, D-Nice & Friends and more to headline the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture.

The 27th Essence Festival of Culture hosted in New Orleans will be in-person and feature extended virtual experiences, celebrating “It’s The Black Joy for Me” from June 30 – July 3, 2022.

Festival-goers will witness Black Joy live featuring performances from our stellar headliners including: Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, New Edition, The Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, D-Nice & Friends and many more. Additional talent and experiences will be announced soon.

Get Tickets Here

For tickets, access and updates on this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, visit www.essencefestival.com. Join the conversation via social @ESSENCEFest. Experience The Festival on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCEFestival.com.

*Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination is required to participate in ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ events.

*Artists and schedules are subject to change

