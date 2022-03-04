Entertainment News
Gucci Mane Appears To Fire Back At NBA YoungBoy Diss On “Publicity Stunt”

NBA YoungBoy reportedly fired off lines towards Guwop on "I Hate NBA YoungBoy."

Gucci Mane earned the reputation of a man you may want to avoid having issues with but NBA YoungBoy threw shots on his recently released “I Hate YoungBoy” track with little regard. Guwop seemingly responded with a new track titled “Publicity Stunt” that may signal that a war of words is soon to come.

For context, NBA YoungBoy appears to be addressing several artists on “I Hate YoungBoy” such as Lil Durk, and he explicitly took shots at Gucci Mane with the line, “Used to f*ck with Gucci ’til I seen he like them p*ssy n*ggas.”

Earlier in the week, Gucci posted an image standing in front of an expensive vehicle and all smiles with the caption reading, “I feel like I’m Gucci Mane in 2006,” a line that NBA YoungBoy used on the track “Makes No Sense.”

While Gucci never names YoungBoy on the track, there are moments across the track that looked tailored towards the Baton Rouge rapper.

“Why you diss me for publicity, n*gga?/Is you in the streets or a industry, n*gga?/Is you my fan or my enemy, n*gga?” Gucci raps.

Check out the Gucci Mane’s “Publicity Stunt” below.

