Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Brett Hankison, Officer Connected To Breonna Taylor Murder, Found Not Guilty

Hankison faced three counts of wanton endangerment in the matter.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Protesters Gather In Louisville As City Awaits Grand Jury Decision On Breonna Taylor Case

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

The 2020 shooting death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police still lives in the minds of many, especially those who feel justice has never been served. Brett Hankison, an officer involved in the fatal raid, was found not guilty on Thursday (Mar. 4) which sparked protests across Lousiville and beyond.

The Louisville Courier-Journal was among several local and national outlets covering Hankison’s wanton endangerment trial of which he was facing three counts. Hankison was among the three officers who burst into the home of Taylor as she slept with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, also in the residence. Hankinson, along with officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, who fired the final shot, was investigating an alleged drug-dealing operation.

It took jurors just three hours to deliberate on the matter, with Hankinson’s defense attorney offering a statement to the press after the conclusion of the trial.

“I think it was absolutely the fact that he was doing his job as a police officer,” Stew Mathews said. “I’m sort of at a loss for words right now. I think absolutely Brett was, the jury felt like, you go out and perform your duty and your brother officer gets shot, you’ve got a right to defend yourself. Simple as that.”

Via social media Taylor’s sister, Juniyah Palmer, posted on her Facebook page statements that shared her dissatisfaction with the verdict.

“[L]ord this system is a failure! [I] honestly have no wrongs but [I] am not surprised,” read a post from Thursday shortly after the news went wide.

She added another statement reading, “it’s like they constantly walk over my sister! [I]’m so tired of this injustice ass system!! [H]ow do ANYBODY find this man not guilty on EVERYTHING?

Palmer shared a Facebook post of a rally that should be taking place now. We’ll share that post below.

Photo: Getty

Brett Hankison, Officer Connected To Breonna Taylor Murder, Found Not Guilty  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Jack Harlow Cast To Co-Star In ‘White Men…

 12 hours ago
03.05.22

Russell Wilson Proposes To Ciara Again, Asks For…

 16 hours ago
03.05.22

Brett Hankison, Officer Connected To Breonna Taylor Murder,…

 19 hours ago
03.05.22

Gucci Mane Appears To Fire Back At NBA…

 21 hours ago
03.05.22

Lori Lightfoot Sued For Defamation After Allegedly Boasting…

 21 hours ago
03.05.22

Essence Festival Returns After Two Years With Janet…

 1 day ago
03.04.22

Teyana Taylor Claps Back At TikTok Rumors Alleging…

 2 days ago
03.04.22

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Relationship Goals”…

 2 days ago
03.04.22

Houston Man Facing Assault Charges For Shooting Restaurant…

 3 days ago
03.02.22

Normani Shows Off Her Killer Abs In A…

 4 days ago
03.02.22
Photos
Close