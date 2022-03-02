The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

We partnered with HEB this Women’s History Month to highlight ’31 Days, 31 Women’ and today we are celebrating Cheri Beasley, who is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent North Carolina.

Beasley declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on May 17, 2022.Beasley (Democratic Party) was a judge of the North Carolina Supreme Court. She assumed office in 2012. She left office on December 31, 2020.Beasley first joined the court as an associate justice in 2012. She was appointed by Gov. Bev Perdue (D). On February 12, 2019, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) appointed Beasley to the office of chief justice to succeed Mark Martin. Beasley assumed the position on March 1, 2019.[1] To remain in this position, Beasley was required to run for election in 2020.[2] She was defeated in the 2020 election by Justice Paul Martin Newby (R).

Prior to serving on the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley was a judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals from 2008 to 2012 and a judge for the North Carolina 12th Judicial District from 1999 to 2008. She was the assistant public defender for the 12th Judicial District from 1994 to 1999. She received her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

H-E-B Presents 31 Days, 31 Women: Cheri Beasley #WomensHistoryMonth was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: