Normani Shows Off Her Killer Abs In A Teeny Black Bikini On Instagram

Normani took to Instagram to give us body goals while showing off her killer abs in a black string bikini.

KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One At The Forum - Show

Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty

Normani is giving us body goals today on Instagram and we’re here for it!

Earlier today, the “Wild Side” songstress took to Instagram to bare all in a black string bikini that showed off her killed abs, toned legs, and glowing skin. She paired the barely-there look with black, thick tie-up sandals, a blinged-out cross necklace, sparkly bracelet, and stud earrings. For the sexy look, she wore her hair in a spiked bun with two bangs that framed her face that was beat to perfection as she donned a perfect smokey eye and a glossy lip. In the series of photos, the 25-year-old melanated beauty served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram, while promoting her upcoming project set to launch on March 18th.

“seventeen days and counting (: 🖤 releasing my other baby on march 18thhhhhhh,” she captioned the sexy photo set. Check it out below.

“Okaaayyyy we readddyyyy 😍❤️‍🔥🔥,” one of the singer’s 6.8 million IG followers commented on the beauty’s IG post while another wrote, “IT’S NORMANI SEASON, BABY. ” and another commented, “THE GASP I JUST GASPED!!!!!!!!”

But Normani is no stranger to serving LEWKS and often shuts down the internet with her killer face, body, and style. Just last month the talented beauty sent the internet into a frenzy when she was spotted alongside her good friend, Ryan Destiny, as the two served Black Girl Magic on a platter with their trendy styles. While out and about in Los Angeles, Normani opted for an all-denim look, rocking a denim top and matching mini skirt set from Alexandre Vauthier’s FW ’21 collection. She paired the ensemble with denim thigh-high boots from Balenciaga and a matching denim clutch purse by Chanel while wearing her golden brown locs in a wavy hairstyle that was parted down the middle and framed both sides of her face.

Normani’s bestie Ryan Destiny matched her fly and also wore a denim look, rocking denim thigh-high boots, and an oversized white t-shirt dress. She rocked her hair in a half up half down hairstyle with edges swapped to perfection. Check out the look below via Fashion Bomb Daily. 
We just love Normani’s style!

 

 

Normani Shows Off Her Killer Abs In A Teeny Black Bikini On Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

