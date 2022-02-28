Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ante Up: Remy Ma Hopes To Cut Pay Gap For Female Rappers Via Chrome 23 Battle League

Pushing the culture forward equally.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Remy Ma Uncensored

Source: TV ONE / TV One

A lot of rappers talk about changing the game but Remy Ma is really standing on business. She hopes to shorten the pay gap for female rappers with her new battle league.

As per Madame Noire the Bronx bombshell is putting for women in Hip-Hop. On Sunday, February 27 she officially launched her female only battle league Chrome 23. The invite only event showcased some of the best female talent in the battle world including Ms. Hutle, 40 Barrs, Couture, QB, O’FFICIAL and Casey Jay. Leading up to the star studded bout the “Money Showers” MC detailed why she came up with the platform.

“My my main thing was to bring in more money for the women,” she explained. “The pay gap is ridiculous. It’s actually insulting. I’m used to seeing it now at this point in my life but in this particular instance [the difference in pay is] disrespectful. Some of the highest paid females barely crack $10,000 per battle whereas some of the highest men could possibly get $100,000 per battle.” Remy went on to point to the current popularity of female rappers within Hip-Hop and argued it should be the same on this side of the house. “This is the first time that I’ve seen women so prevalent, so lucrative and just at the forefront and in demand,” she continued. “And I feel like why not cross that same energy into battle rap?”

You can see the trailer for Chrome 23 below.

Photo: TV ONE

Ante Up: Remy Ma Hopes To Cut Pay Gap For Female Rappers Via Chrome 23 Battle League  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Will Smith Gets Emotional During SAG Awards Acceptance…

 6 hours ago
03.01.22

Ante Up: Remy Ma Hopes To Cut Pay…

 17 hours ago
03.01.22

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Reportedly Call Off…

 21 hours ago
03.01.22

Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Make History As…

 5 days ago
02.25.22

Three Ex-Cops In George Floyd Civil Suit Found…

 5 days ago
02.25.22

Biggie To Receive Yearlong 50th Birthday Celebration Starting…

 5 days ago
02.24.22

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Many…

 5 days ago
02.24.22

T.I. Hops Into The Real Atlanta Debate

 5 days ago
02.24.22

Kim Kardashian Asks Judge To Declare Her Single,…

 5 days ago
02.24.22

Will Jeannie Mai Be Replacing Kandi Burruss On…

 6 days ago
02.23.22
Photos
Close