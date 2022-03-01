Contests
#979BoostHER Contest: Celebrating Women’s History Month

Post your video on IG tagging @979thebox with the hashtag #979BoostHer to enter.

#979BoostHer

This Women’s History Month 97.9 The Box and Boost Mobile are Boosting Her!

Calling all women entrepreneurs… Step into any Houston-area Boost Mobile location and record a video telling us about your business & tell us how it could use a boost!

You could win:

  • A new iPhone 13 with free Boost Mobile service for a year
  • $2,000 in digital advertising for your business
  • And 1,000 in cash!!!

Post your video on Instagram tagging @979thebox with the hashtag #979BoostHer to enter.

Last day to post your video is Sunday, March 27th! Click next page for official contest rules.

