979BoostHER Contest: Celebrating Women’s History Month

This Women’s History Month 97.9 The Box and Boost Mobile are Boosting Her!

Calling all women entrepreneurs… Step into any Houston-area Boost Mobile location and record a video telling us about your business & tell us how it could use a boost!

You could win:

A new iPhone 13 with free Boost Mobile service for a year

$2,000 in digital advertising for your business

And 1,000 in cash!!!

Post your video on Instagram tagging @979thebox with the hashtag #979BoostHer to enter.

Last day to post your video is Sunday, March 27th! Click next page for official contest rules.

