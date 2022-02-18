‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 To Be Split In Two, Season 5 Is Already A Go

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

After seven years of entertainment, horror and mystery, Netflix’s Stranger Things has officially started down the road to its long-awaited (or dreaded) finale. But fret not Stranger Things fans for it won’t happen until next year as this upcoming season promisesto serve as the huge precursor to the final season.

In a press release from Netflix, the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer have announced that the final season(s) will be coming this Spring, but will be so long of a story that it will be split into two volumes with the first premiering on May 27 and the second hitting us in Summer ’22, July 1st. In an open letter to fans, the Duffer brothers explained that given the “unprecedented length” of the fourth season that they felt it best to break it down into two parts a la Avengers 3 and 4.

But just because this will be the final two seasons of your favorite group of supernatural fighting teenagers, that doesn’t mean that the world of Stranger Things will never be revisited again as they wrote “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries; new adventures; new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends. Of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom. Of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always we are grateful for your patience and support.”

According to the press release season four will be serving as a penultimate installment to the 5th and final season in the series. But just the synopsis alone for the next season lets us know that things are about to get hectic in the small town of Hawkins.

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Can’t. Wait.

Will you be tuning into the final seasons of Stranger Things? Let us know in the comments section below.

'Stranger Things' Season 4 To Be Split In Two, Season 5 Is Already A Go was originally published on hiphopwired.com

