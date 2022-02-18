Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ To Stream Exclusively On His Stem Player, $200 A Pop

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

With the word that Kanye West is about to drop a sequel to his fan favorite album, Donda, it seems like it won’t be available for streaming like his aforementioned album but instead for sale on Stem Player because, well, It’s Kanye.

Taking to Instagram to announce the surprise move, Kanye informed his millions of followers that Donda 2 will only be available on his platform as he’s not trying to get a small percentage of the album sales that artists tend to get in 2022. Sharing a snippet of a track off the album, the post features the device lighting up along with the beat and vocals in an attempt to entice fans to go out and purchase a Stem Player.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

While some fans applauded Kanye’s latest initiative, many fans were upset that they’ll have to shell out $200 just to hear his latest album. For those who aren’t familiar with the Stem Player, it’s a device that was developed by Kanye West with the help of YEEZY Tech and Kano Computing which allows users to customize songs and split them into “stems.” The bluetooth smoke alarm looking device is said to have a soft exterior and features four touch-sensitive light sliders with feedback haptics that controls vocals, drums, bass and samples, isolates parts, adds effects, and offers real-time loop and speed control.

Maybe Kanye should take it back to the early 00’s ways of selling albums and offer a “Golden Ticket” of sorts in which a lucky fan or two would win a day with Kanye West in the studio or something. They might end up witnessing Kanye somehow harassing Pete Davidson or Kim Kardashian via social media, but still, it’s just a thought.

The Stem Player is currently for sale on its website and retails for $200. Will you be putting down two big face Benjamins to hear Kanye West’s Donda 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

