The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion’s winning streak continues. The Houston rapper can now cross another accomplishment off her list when she graces a big screen near you.

Spotted on The Hollywood Reporter, Megan Thee Stallion will join musical veteran Nathan Lane in A24’s first musical comedy, F*cking Identical Twins, also starring Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally. No details were shared on her role in the R-rated musical comedy that is currently in production, but we do have some idea what the plot will be.

Per THR

The film stars and is written by Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, both comedians and former cast members on The Opposition With Jordan Klepper. The project, based on the 2014 two-man stage show from the trio that premiered at the Upright Citizens Brigade, is described as a “subversive” spin on The Parent Trap with original songs by Jackson, Sharp and Karl Saint Lucy.

F*cking Identical Twins follows two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again.

Borat director and Seinfeld alum Larry Charles will direct F*cking Identical Twins with production company Chernin Entertainment (Greatest Showman), producing and co-financing with A24, which will be handling worldwide distribution. Marius de Vries (La La Land, Moulin Rouge! and CODA) will serve as an executive music producer. Fiora Cutler is the film’s music supervisor and will help Vries with the cast’s musical direction.

We can’t wait to see Thee Stallion tear up the silver screen.

—

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Joins Nathan Lane In A24’s Musical Comedy ‘F*cking Identical Twins’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: