Rihanna Tells Fans That New Music Is On The Way Despite Being Pregnant

Rihanna has been too busy being a beauty mogul and supplying us with sexy Savage x Fenty pieces to be worried about releasing her ninth album. Now that she is pregnant, fans proceeded not to get their hopes up about the album finally dropping this year. But Rih Rih recently said that fans will still get the new music she promised from her even though she’s expecting.

“You’re still going to get music from me,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The 33-year-old released her last album, Anti, in 2016. The Grammy-nominated project went on to become the first album by a Black female artist to spend 200 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

She also discussed remaining fashionable while pregnant and how much she is enjoying the challenge.

“It’s a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it,” she said. “I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal. It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky revealed that they were expecting a baby at the top of February after pregnancy rumors had been swirling. Before they announced that they were parents-to-be, the “Wild Thoughts” singer said it was becoming harder and harder to keep it a secret from her loved ones.

“It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they’re around me, they know my habits,” she told E! News. “They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?’ And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

