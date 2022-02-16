Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams Talks Potential Return To ‘Wendy Williams Show’: ‘I Am Going Back Stronger’

Wendy Williams took to Instagram to address her absence and potential return to her daily talk show.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Wendy Williams

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Wendy Williams took to Instagram to share a five-minute video of herself where she addressed her absence from her daily talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show,” and even a possible return to the purple chair.

In the video, the talk show maven is shown being interviewed by her 21-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., as they walked on the beach in Miami. Wendy tells fans that she’s “doing ok” explaining to viewers that she’s currently in Florida where she often goes to visit her family. She also added that being in Florida is “very peaceful” before addressing fans who have been sending her prayers and positive wishes. “Thank you,” she told them.

Wendy then said, “Excuse me, I am going back stronger. At 56 years old, there are things that happen to people. I would say things usually start about 40 and they go up from there, you know, so you’ve got to eat the right food.” Later, adding “I wanna be all I can be and then get back to New York and get on down with the ‘Wendy Williams Show.;

Check out the video below via Hollywood Unlocked below.

As previously reported, Williams has been dealing with health issues since the start of season 13 of her daytime talk show and may not return to a purple chair at all this season due to those ailments. And while Wendy is taking care of herself,  Sherri Shepherd has been named a permanent guest host of the legendary talk show until Wendy’s return. The LA Times previously reported that Bevy Smith and Terrence J will take the hosting reigns this week, while Shepherd will come back next week and remain in the purple chair for the rest of the season, potentially even staying on for the start of the next season in September pending Wendy’s health.

Don’t miss… 

Wendy Williams Is All Smiles As She Reveals New Boyfriend On Instagram

Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving A Wellness Center In Miami, Says She’s ‘Doing Fabulous’

Wendy Williams Talks Potential Return To ‘Wendy Williams Show’: ‘I Am Going Back Stronger’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Nicki Minaj Gets Cheeky In Latest Instagram Post

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams Talks Potential Return To ‘Wendy Williams…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

‘Love Heals’: Miguel And Ex-Wife Nazanin Mandi Stylishly…

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tricia Ana Face…

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

#GirlDad: Romeo Miller Announces The Birth Of His…

 23 hours ago
02.15.49

Kanye West Attempts Accountability After Vicious Kim Kardashian…

 2 days ago
02.17.90

Tyrese’s Mom Succumbs To Battle With COVID-19 &…

 2 days ago
02.17.10

Hot Girl Philanthropist: Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her…

 2 days ago
02.17.74

Kanye West Asks Fans To Not Harm Pete…

 2 days ago
02.17.88

Nick Cannon Seemingly Wants Mariah Carey Back In…

 2 days ago
02.17.93
Photos
Close