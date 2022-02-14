H-Town
HomeH-Town

Send Your Valentine An On-Air Message with The Majic App!

Send a message to your sweetheart, lover, best-friend or that special someone.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
KG Smooth Vday Voice Message promo frebruary 2022

Source: General / Radio One Digital

Love is in the air 🌹Send a message to your sweetheart, lover, best-friend or that special someone.

Your message goes straight from your phone to KG and the Majic Studios. The best part: You don’t have to wait til he’s on air to leave the message!

No busy lines, no missed messages. Use the free Majic 102.1 App to record a Valentine’s Day message and listen in tonight at 9pm as K.G. Smooth plays his favorites live. Available in App Store and Google Play. App also features up-to-the-minute news alerts, playlists and a current list of all the events and concerts happening in and around H-Town!

Apple Users, Download Our Free App Here:

https://appstore.com/majic1021

Android Users, Download Our Free App Here:

https://bit.ly/3GJ6hZm

Send Your Valentine An On-Air Message with The Majic App!  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Man Arrested For Trespassing On Diddy’s Estate For…

 15 hours ago
02.15.80

And Just Like That: Kanye West & Julia…

 18 hours ago
02.15.08
16 itemsLGND Dinner Lil Keke and friends houston texas february 2022

Music Icons Attend VIP Dinner in Celebration of…

 2 days ago
02.15.68

Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Trailer Is Here

 2 days ago
02.15.00

Lizzo Bares All In Cheeky Instagram Post

 2 days ago
02.15.13

6 Flirty Valentines Day-Inspired Cocktail Recipes To Help…

 4 days ago
02.15.49
Jas Sevyn Streeter Interview

Exclusive: Sevyn Streeter Talks New Year, New Music…

 4 days ago
02.15.03

Cardi B And Offset Get Matching Tattoos To…

 4 days ago
02.15.49
10 items

Even Naomi Felt ‘Vogue’ Was Wrong For Kim…

 4 days ago
02.15.74

Jerry Harris Of Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Faces Up To…

 4 days ago
02.15.75
Photos
Close