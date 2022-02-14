Man Arrested For Trespassing On Diddy’s Estate For Trying To Hand Over His Demo

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

One would think that the days of wannabe artists desperately shopping around a demo tape were a thing of the past. However, P. Diddy found out that the practice is very much alive and well in 2022.

According to TMZ, a musician who goes by the name of Smalls went above and beyond the norm to get his demo into the hands of the Bad Boy legend. Smalls not only showed up to Diddy’s L.A. estate to pound on the security gate to get himself attention but eventually hopped over the gate and made his way onto the property. Naturally, things didn’t go too well for 23-year-old rapper born Isaiah Smalls as security stepped in and handled their business.

“We’re told Diddy’s security had refused to let him in before he took matters into his own hands. The guards quickly detained him once he jumped the fence and called the cops.”

Smalls was booked for trespassing, but luckily for him was released just an hour later. P. Diddy wasn’t even home at the time of the incident, but you have to wonder if this at least piqued his interest to listen to Small’s demo just to see why the man thought he had a chance in hell to get a deal with Diddy.

TMZ actually has a video of the man cursing outside of the gate as he seems frustrated that no one would let him in.

