The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Cardi B and Offset’s love has no limits. The celebrity couple commemorated their vows with matching tattoos.

As per Complex the duo are doubling down on their union. On the most recent installment of Facebook’s Cardi Tries the Bronx bombshell learns how to ink under the instruction of Nikko Hurtado and chooses none other than her husband as her first client. Naturally Offset obliged but asked that she also get some art so they both can honor the day they both said “I do”.

The Trap duo decided to go with 9/20/2017 on both of their hands. For an added touch Nikko arranged that the art would be placed vertically so when they hold hands the dates align with each other. This is not the first time Hurtado has worked with them. The San Fernando Valley, California native previously inked Offset. Belcalis and Kiari have multiple tattoos but in January Bardi revealed she was super tempted to get a face art. “Random but I’m 1% close to tatting my son’s name on my face. I really really wanna do it!” she wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile Offset has several face tats including the names of his children.

You can watch the clip below.

Photo: Prince Williams

Cardi B And Offset Get Matching Tattoos To Commemorate Their Wedding Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: