Live From Death Row: Snoop Dogg Reunites With His Former Label As The Owner

Calvin Broadus Jr., also known as Snoop Dogg, is now at the helm of the label that helped him skyrocket his career into superstardom.

MNRK Music, which is controlled by a private equity fund managed by Blackstone (the investment firm) announced on Wednesday that the mogul acquired the Death Row Records brand. The details of the deal were not disclosed. The agreement ignites a reunion between Snoop Dogg and the label that he was part of from 1992-1998.

Following the breakup of N.W.A., Death Row Records was founded in 1992 by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, the D.O.C. and Dick Griffey. The label would go on to become one of the most successful in the music industry. Death Row Records released a number of multi-platinum hip-hop albums such as “The Chronic”(Dr. Dre), “All Eyez On Me”(Tupac Shakur) and Snoop Dogg’s debut album “Doggystyle.” The fall of the label started with the death of arguably its biggest star, Tupac Shakur. Following Shakur’s death, Suge Knight was imprisoned and Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg both left the label. Eventually, in 2006, the label filed for bankruptcy.

After 16 years, Snoop Dogg was able to strike a deal to become the label’s head with the intention of reviving it back to where it once was. “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” the 50-year-old Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

Fellow rapper Curren$y expressed his thoughts on Snoop Dogg making this monumental move during Black History Month:

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Snoop Dogg over the course of his career, it’s that he is always in the middle of business plays and this deal further affirms that. The news comes just merely days before he is slated to co-headline the Super Bowl 56 haIftime show with former label mate Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. You can see Snoop Dogg and these legendary artists perform Sunday night(Feb 13) 6:30pm ET on NBC.

Live From Death Row: Snoop Dogg Reunites With His Former Label As The Owner was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: