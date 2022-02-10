Radio One Exclusives
Following the incident that happened early this morning, DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bills gives his take on what really happened in the altercation between he, DaBaby and DaBaby’s security.

The ugly fight took place early Thursday morning at London On Da Tracks bowling alley party in Los Angeles. In the videos you can see an unfair tradeoff between Brandon Bills, DaBaby and his security as it was one against five.

Brandon Bills says, “N*ggas wanna grab me by my hair… N*ggas didn’t catch no fair one …N*ggas came and jumped me once I slipped.”

Brandon said he came up to DaBaby like a man asking to talk one on one in front of DaBaby’s entire team.

DaniLeigh also took to her Instagram Stories to comment on the incident in disgust.

She said, “Lame as h*ll ! Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him! Lame and soooo sad! I pray this stops now! BC this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad.

In the most latest post, Brandon Bills tells people to stop calling him and that he’s good. He said if it was a 1 on 1 fight, he would have beat them.

VIDEO: DaBaby & DaniLeigh’s Brother Fight In Bowling Alley  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

