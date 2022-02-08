Radio One Exclusives
Will Michael B. Jordan Marry Lori Harvey?

Seems like Michael B. Jordan,34, and Lori Harvey,25 could be destined for one another, according to the NYPOST.

We’ve seen the two flaunt their relationship for over a year with the revolting PDA all on social media and celebrating together. Shockingly, this could be documented as both of their longest public relationships.

Although the women swoon over Jordan and his charming physical appearance,  no one is really made at this relationship working out. Initially, Harvey wasn’t the top pick of the list people could imagine him with, but the two seem to work, unlike many of their past relationships.

Based on their birth charts, Jordan was born on Feb. 9, 1987, of an Aquarius sun, a sensitive moon in Cancer, and he’s considered to be well balanced emotionally.

Harvey was born on Jan. 13, 1997, of a Capricorn sun, a dreamy Pisces moon, and she is clearly considered irresistibly enchanting.

The two together are sickeningly cute, their future could lead to wedding bells, baby bumps, more pictures on your TL. No confirmation yet, but it wouldn’t be a surprise when it does happen.

[caption id="attachment_3289655" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Prince Williams / Randy Holmes[/caption] Love was in the air, or should we say underwater? Michael B. Jordan was dubbed the king of Valentine’s Day when he rented out an aquarium to spoil his beautiful new boo Lori Harvey for the romantic holiday. The sexy celebrity couple enjoyed a seafood dinner under the starfish and that was just the half of it. The Black Panther actor also had Lori’s home decorated with hundreds of roses and gorgeous floral arrangements. It was a scene stolen right out a movie. To top off the evening, MBJ gifted Lori with a diamond encrusted turtle bracelet, Cartier bracelets and stock in Hermès. https://twitter.com/shittlkrmswlkr/status/1361372318661038080 https://twitter.com/lubaynahh/status/1361425653682290699 In case you’re wondering, Hermès is currently valued at $113.45 per stock. Michael isn’t the only celeb to do it big this V-Day, Cardi and Offset spent the holiday on a secluded beach, Beyonce and Jay Z had date night while Ciara and Russell Wilson hopped on a private jet to celebrate. Check out how these celebs spent V-Day:

