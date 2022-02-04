Nicki Minaj Drops Visuals For Lil Baby Featured “Do We Have A Problem?”

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

After weeks of anticipation, Nicki Minaj finally dropped her highly anticipated record with Lil Baby, “Do We Have A Problem?” and even dropped a new visual to go along with the cut.

Featuring Joseph Sikora (Tommy from Power), the visuals find Nicki as Agent Barbs interrogating a hitman who seems to have history with Nicki before he spills the beans on the location she’s been looking for. Going undercover at an illegal auction, Nicki runs into a Lil Baby who’s there to bid on some ill gotten items before she set’s it off and pulls out the toast on a bunch of uppity white folk breaking the law. Ultimately she makes off with Lil Baby to Cuba and reveals herself to be a double-agent. Bell Biv DeVoe always said never trust a big butt and a smile. Well, Nicki never actually smiled in this video but whatever.

Check out the visuals to Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s “Do We Have A Problem?” below and let us know if you’ll be bumping this throughout the weekend or if the visuals are better than the track itself.

