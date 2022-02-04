Entertainment News
Nicki Minaj Drops Visuals For Lil Baby Featured “Do We Have A Problem?”

Nicki Minaj returns with Lil Baby by her side...

Nicki Minaj The Meadows Festival

Source: @PhotosByBeanz / @PhotosByBeanz

After weeks of anticipation, Nicki Minaj finally dropped her highly anticipated record with Lil Baby, “Do We Have A Problem?” and even dropped a new visual to go along with the cut.

Featuring Joseph Sikora (Tommy from Power), the visuals find Nicki as Agent Barbs interrogating a hitman who seems to have history with Nicki before he spills the beans on the location she’s been looking for. Going undercover at an illegal auction, Nicki runs into a Lil Baby who’s there to bid on some ill gotten items before she set’s it off and pulls out the toast on a bunch of uppity white folk breaking the law. Ultimately she makes off with Lil Baby to Cuba and reveals herself to be a double-agent. Bell Biv DeVoe always said never trust a big butt and a smile. Well, Nicki never actually smiled in this video but whatever.

Check out the visuals to Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s “Do We Have A Problem?” below and let us know if you’ll be bumping this throughout the weekend or if the visuals are better than the track itself.

Nicki Minaj Drops Visuals For Lil Baby Featured “Do We Have A Problem?”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

