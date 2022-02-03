Join Jonathan McReynolds & Special Guest Chrisette Michele For ‘Life Room Houston’ Feb 13

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

During LIFE ROOM TALK HOUSTON Grammy Award-winning Gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds sits down with Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Chrisette Michele for a candid talk on what women want and what men need in relationships!

Are we failing in communication? What once worked for generations past, does it still work for this generation? Should it?

SINGLES and COUPLES are invited to attend and engage in the conversation as we discuss the other side of “the game,” and explore what men and women are really thinking, feeling and experiencing. A LIMITED number of general admission and student tickets are available to this event. Special VIP meet and greet passes are also available, benefitting Elihu Nation Collegiate Scholarships. Don’t miss this pre-Valentine’s event as work our community moves toward healthier relationships in 2022!

For tickets https://liferoomhou.eventbrite.com/

Doors open at 6:00PM. Event kicks off with a mixer and music! Conversation begins at 7:00PM.

