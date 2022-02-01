Lil’ O Date Night: Win A Valentine’s Dinner For Two!

CLOSE
It’s that very special time of year when lovers take a little special time to show that certain someone how much they truly matter. This year, Houston rap legend Lil’ O wants to help lovebirds make Valentine’s Day extra special: He’s giving away a dinner for two to FIVE lucky Box listeners!!
To enter is simple: Fill out the entry form below (tap the envelope icon if you’re on mobile) and you’re entered.
Good luck!!
Hit the next page for official rules.
