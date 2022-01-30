Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dead at 30 from suicide, jumped from 60-story New York apartment

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
"Gossip Girl" New York Premiere

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Former Miss North Carolina and Miss USA 2019 was found dead after jumping from her New York Apartment Sunday morning, according to The New York Post.

Reports say, 30-year-old Cheslie Kryst jumped from the 29th floor of the 60-story high-rise building in New York around 7:15 a.m. and was found dead in the street below.

She lived on the 9th floor of the building. Sources told New York Post, Kryst was alone when she jumped and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace.

Shortly before committing suicide, she shared an Instagram post captioned, “May this day bring rest and peace.”

Her family released a statement following her death.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” the family said in a statement. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

Kyrst won top honors at the 2019 Miss USA pageant. She was part of the first year that all four major United States-based pageants were won by black women.

In her time as Miss North Carolina, Miss USA, she worked as an attorney at an uptown Charlotte firm and was known for her work in the community.

A local native, she attended Fort Mill High School and Northwestern High School. She obtained her law degree and undergrad from Wake Forest University as an undergrad and Law School.

Text “BLOCK” to 52140 to join 92.7 The Block mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 927THEBLOCK.COM HOMEPAGE

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dead at 30 from suicide, jumped from 60-story New York apartment  was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Lala Anthony Launches Her Own Hair Care Product:…

 1 day ago
01.31.90

Birdman’s Half Brother Released From Prison From Life…

 2 days ago
01.31.25

Tisha Campbell Believes She Was Almost Abducted By…

 2 days ago
01.31.53

“Fresh Prince” Reboot “Bel Air” Set To Stream…

 2 days ago
01.31.14

Nicki Minaj In Legal Trouble Again After Security…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Texas Bar Manager Says “No Saggin, Durags or…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Kanye West Announces ‘DONDA 2’ For Special Release…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

NBA YoungBoy’s Texas Home Raided By SWAT Team,…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Remembered With A Statue…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Jennie Nguyen Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’ Over…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close