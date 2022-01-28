“Fresh Prince” Reboot “Bel Air” Set To Stream First 3 Episodes On Super Bowl Sunday

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Super Bowl Sunday is about to get a little more serious.

On February 13, NBC Peacock’s newest one-hour drama “Bel-Air” will premiere with the first three episodes available for streaming, and new episodes released weekly thereafter. “Bel-Air” re-imagines the beloved legendary sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” through a new, dramatic lens. It shows Will, played by actor Jabari Banks, as he makes his complex journey from the gritty and rough streets of West Philadelphia, to the bougie and safely gated mansions of Bel-Air.

Peacock recently released new hero art for the series, featuring Banks as Will, posing in a crouching position with a tailored raspberry-colored suit. His right-hand rests just slightly above a shining golden crown on the ground which is a symbolic contrast to the original trailer, showing him floating in the water reaching for it. Banks also is seen wearing gold Jordan 1s, which could be symbolic since one of the original posters showed a Jordan 1 floating in the water as well.

Morgan Cooper, the man who created the gritty “Bel-Air” film trailer in 2019, said that the main goal is to create a new vision of the original “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” while maintaining its heart and spirit. “Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format,” Cooper, who is also a writer, director, and co-executive producer on the new series, said in a press release. “We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the Black experience through the perspective of a family.”

Are y’all digging the artwork for “Bel-Air”? Who plans to tune in on February 13?

