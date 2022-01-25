Entertainment News
Pocket Watcher Alert: Master P Responds to Wack 100’s Claims That He Is Broke

Hate is a disease.

Wack 100 is up to his antics again and recently argued that Master P isn’t holding figures like everyone thinks he does. Well Percy has spoken up and has addressed the hate.

As spotted on Vibe Magazine the internet troll is now speculating that the New Orleans, Louisiana native is penny pinching. In a recent Clubhouse chat the talent manager expressed his doubt on P’s current business ventures. “You think this n***a be selling noodles?” he asked. “The feds took his catalog, bro. Nick Cannon got real money, for real. Real, real money. I’m like, ‘How is [Master P] talking to this n***a about what he doing and you ain’t nowhere in place, my n***a?’ You can’t even stand with this man on a bad day. Who is you, bro, to be telling this n***a about his business decisions and your business decisions ain’t been right for damn near 20 years?!”

While P didn’t address Wack by name his recent Instagram post made it clear he isn’t losing focus by paying attention to any speculative chatter. “BROKE is a mindset HATE is a disease,” he wrote in a clip of him talking to Nick Cannon. “[Nick Cannon] is my brother from another mother. We’ve got a lot of love and respect for each other. We discussed this a couple months ago the three types of people: poor-minded people think and talk about money, rich people collect material things and wealth-minded people produce ideas that create success. The Bible says our people perish from lack of knowledge. As a culture we have to stop comparing, self-hating and tearing each other down. Let’s educate and empower the next generation.”

You can Nick and Master P discuss their history and bond below.

 

