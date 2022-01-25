Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Arrested For Attacking Girlfriend & Ripping Out Her Hair

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
10th Annual ONE Musicfest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

One of the brothers of Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi who make up the hip hop duo, Rae Sremmurd, has been locked up after reportedly physically assaulting his baby mom, kicking down a door and pulling her hair out.

As reported by TMZ Slim Jxmmi was arrested in Miami for battery. Slim’s girlfriend and mother of their son told the police that Slim got upset after she asked him about a woman he was following on Twitter.The girlfriend said Slim left their house with a friend after questioning him about his Twitter follower. Not too long after, Slim supposedly came back home reeking of alcohol and from there that’s where everything went downhill. The girlfriend told the police that while trying to move their sleeping son from the playpen to his bed, Slim at that point puller her hair so hard that her hair extensions were ripped from her scalp.

Slim Jxmmi’s Girlfriend Responds to Attack Charges….. Calls it Cap

The girlfriend said that while she was being attacked by Slim, she pulled her phone out tor record what she could of being attacked and that only seemed to upset Slim even more as he chased her around their house.

As the story continues, the girlfriend said that mid chase, she ran to hide in a room and that’s when Slim knocked the door down, snatched the phone away, and chucked it over a balcony to prevent her from sharing the videos on social media for all to see.
The police however said they were able to recover the phone undamaged, where it was found nearby on the street.

TMZ said they reached out to a rep for Slim Jxmmi but haven’t heard anything back as of yet. 
RELATED: The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS)
RELATED: Slim Jxmmi Of Rae Sremmurd Put Hands On A DJ At Florida Show [Video]RELATED: Rae Sremmurd Performs At YouTube’s SXSW Showcase [PHOTOS]

Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Arrested For Attacking Girlfriend & Ripping Out Her Hair  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Cardi B Wins Libel Suit Against YouTuber For…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Will Packer Confirms That ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

The Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour, Blame COVID

 4 days ago
11.17.47

50 Cent Teams Up With Mona Scott-Young To…

 4 days ago
11.19.47

Gunna Responds To Pancake Pushers IHOP Using His…

 4 days ago
11.20.47

Comedian Louie Anderson Passes Away At Age 68

 4 days ago
01.01.70
5 items

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products That Should Be On…

 4 days ago
09.17.47

Nene Leakes And Sha’Carri Richardson Among Rumored Star-Studded…

 5 days ago
06.07.47

‘Madea Goes To Jail’ Actress Ion Overman 1…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Gunna Breaks Down For The Public What It…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close