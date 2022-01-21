Entertainment News
Gunna Responds To Pancake Pushers IHOP Using His “Pushing P” Catchphrase In A Tweet

"IHO🅿️ Pushin 🅿️."

Gunna Presents New Album "DS4EVER"

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Gunna’s “Pushing P” catchphrase is all the rave on social media right now.

Gunna is currently riding high. His album, DS4EVERdebuted no.1 on the Billboard 200, defeating the Canadian juggernaut The Weeknd and his new project Dawn FM, which dropped on the same day. Now, his catchphrase “Pushing P” is being used in Instagram captions and tweets everywhere. The phrase is so hot that even IHOP got in on the fun and decided to use it in a tweet when referencing what it does best, and that’s pushing pancakes. Of course, Gunna gave the restaurant that specializes in serving breakfast all damn day his stamp of approval for cleverly using “Pushing P” in a tweet.

“We’re always pushing 🅿ancakes,” the restaurant initially tweeted before it caught the attention of the rapper and quote retweeted the original tweet writing in the caption, “IHO🅿 Pushin 🅿.”

Seizing on the social win, the company responded in a follow-up tweet, “With all this syrup, it’s drip season here at IHOP, too.” IHOP is not alone. “Pushing P,” Pete Davidson’s boo, Kim Kardashian, dropped a bikini beach moment writing in the caption, “Beach 🅿arty.”

There is no escaping 🅿 that Gunna tried his best to explain during a recent trip to The Breakfast Club. According to him, it could mean all things positive and originally started as a substitution for the word player. During an Instagram Live session, he further broke it down stating “F***ing your partner’s main b***h ain’t P. If you hold the door for a lady, that’s P. Arguing with your partner about money ain’t P. We ain’t doing that. We’re pushing P.”

There you have it.

Photos
Close