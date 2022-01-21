Entertainment News
Comedian Louie Anderson Passes Away At Age 68

"I'm washing lettuce. Soon, I'll be on fries. In a few years, I'll make assistant manager, and that's when the big bucks start rolling in." Louie Anderson (Coming To America)

Celebrities Visit Build - June 21, 2019

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Legendary comedian Louie Andreson has died at the age of 68 after battling blood cancer, according to TMZ.

It’s unknown when Anderson was diagnosed with aggressive cancer, but it was reported that he was in a Vegas hospital, being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

His 40-year career list major movies and tv shows, like The  Coming To America and the sequel. He became one of our favorites in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. His performance as a mom to twin adult sons in the TV series  Baskets, where he won himself an  Emmy for best supporting actor.

Fridays are always exciting because of the new music we get.  But we actually get a lot of new music and videos throughout the week.  This week features a lot of collaborations like Skylar Grey and Eminem teaming up again for the Venom Soundtrack, BTS & Coldplay, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett, and Megan Thee Stallion with Maluma!  

Anderson is “One of 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time” by Comedy Central. In 1994 he created a cartoon and voiced the animated version of himself as a kid in “Life With Louie.”  Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role

Up until he was hospitalized, Anderson did what he loved most, touring doing stand-up comedy. Condolences to his family and friends.

 

Comedian Louie Anderson Passes Away At Age 68  was originally published on radionowindy.com

