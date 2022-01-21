Radio One Exclusives
NAACP Houston Branch To Host Covid Town Hall: Navigating the Pandemic with Facts

It's time to separate fact from fiction as we encounter another phase of the pandemic

The NAACP Houston Branch Health Committee, chaired by renowned Infectious Disease expert Dr. Joseph C. Gathe, Jr. will host a COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 pm.

As the NAACP and Dr. Gathe work tirelessly to address the health needs of Houston’s communities of color, we recognize that there is a tremendous need to address the COVID-19 pandemic as we approach a third and possible fourth surge of the Omicron variant. Given the amount of misinformation and minimal access to consistent, credible, medical/scientific data, the Town Hall, “COVID-19 – Myths/Realities/Access” will provide actionable, relatable, and accessible information along with a forum for questions and answers to address concerns of the public.

Joining Dr. Gathe will be City of Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner, leadership of the Houston Health Department, Director Stephen L. Williams and Dr. David Persse, LeTesha Montgomery, Vice President of Operations and Patient Access, Houston Methodist Hospital (ranked #1 Hospital in Texas by U.S. News & World Report); and Fox 26 Anchor, Jonathan Martin, serving as the Town Hall Moderator.

“It is our intent to provide the community with access to resources, testing, treatment options and general information for self-care during the pandemic,” a statement by the NAACP read. “Dr. Gathe and the distinguished panel will also address vaccine hesitancy, merits and benefits. The town hall will also provide an opportunity to direct people to Free City of Houston Resources and highlight the ‘Take Your Best Shot’ vaccine initiative, the ‘Better Together’ campaign and a myriad of resources and services under Mayor Turner’s administration.”

Photos
Close