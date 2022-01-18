Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Pastor Mike Todd Apologizes and Agrees His Demonstrative Sermon Was A Distraction

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Pastor Mike Todd

Source: Pastor Mike Todd / Transformation Church

Pastor Mike Todd of Transformation Church has posted a social media video acknowledging “it was disgusting” Sunday when he wiped spit on another’s face to illustrate a point during a sermon.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

“That was gross. I want to validate everybody’s feelings,” he said, apologizing and encouraging people to watch the full message. “That was a distraction to what I was really trying to do.”

 

About Pastor Mike Todd:

Pastors Michael and Natalie Todd are the Lead Pastors of Transformation Church based in Tulsa, OK since February 2015. They were entrusted with Transformation Church from the founding pastor, Bishop Gary McIntosh, after 15 years of operation. Their personal philosophy and driving passion is re-presenting God to the lost and found for transformation in Christ. They aspire to reach their community, city and world with the gospel presented in a relevant and progressive way. They’ve been married since 2010 and live in Tulsa with four beautiful children.

Also See…

#RelationshipGoals: Pastor Mike Todd Discusses How To Win In Relationships [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Flood Sunday: Watch Over 25,000 People Get Baptized Together All Over The World

Devon Franklin Developing Movie Based On Pastor Mike Todd’s ‘Relationship Goals’ Book

Pastor Mike Todd Apologizes and Agrees His Demonstrative Sermon Was A Distraction  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Amber Rose Apologizes To The Kardashians For Old…

 7 hours ago
01.19.42
13 items

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

 7 hours ago
01.19.43

HBO Max Will Develop Series About Wall Street’s…

 8 hours ago
01.19.43
54 items

Urban One Honors “The Soundtrack of Black America…

 12 hours ago
01.19.48
15 items

God Awful: Tulsa Pastor Mike Todd Rubbed Spit…

 1 day ago
01.19.15

Tia Mowry Trends On Social Media After Sharing…

 2 days ago
01.19.14

Missy Elliot Pens A Heartfelt Instagram Message In…

 2 days ago
01.19.17

Narrative Ye: Kanye West Says Travis Scott Put…

 2 days ago
01.19.11
10 items

Lil Wayne’s ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ Mixtape Hits…

 3 days ago
01.19.03
10 items

Ye FKA Kanye West & The Game Team…

 4 days ago
01.19.04
Photos
Close