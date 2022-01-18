Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

New Year, New Job: Coach Shaun D’s Tips For Interviewing, Resume Writing, & Job Readiness

As we continue through the first month of 2022, some people may be considering making some life changes, and that may include a change of scenery in your professional life.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Coach Shaun D, a development coach and motivational speaker checks in with Erica Campbell to offer up some advice for those individuals who feel like with the new year, it may be time for a new job.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She explains how you can achieve this goal with some advice for interviewing, resume writing, and job readiness. Specifically, with how everything in the world has changed due to the pandemic, the interviewing process for 2022 is different than it was even just two years ago.

Take a listen, and go out and use some of these useful tips to find yourself a new job for the new year!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

 

New Year, New Job: Coach Shaun D’s Tips For Interviewing, Resume Writing, & Job Readiness  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Amber Rose Apologizes To The Kardashians For Old…

 7 hours ago
01.19.42
13 items

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

 7 hours ago
01.19.43

HBO Max Will Develop Series About Wall Street’s…

 9 hours ago
01.19.43
54 items

Urban One Honors “The Soundtrack of Black America…

 12 hours ago
01.19.48
15 items

God Awful: Tulsa Pastor Mike Todd Rubbed Spit…

 1 day ago
01.19.15

Tia Mowry Trends On Social Media After Sharing…

 2 days ago
01.19.14

Missy Elliot Pens A Heartfelt Instagram Message In…

 2 days ago
01.19.17

Narrative Ye: Kanye West Says Travis Scott Put…

 2 days ago
01.19.11
10 items

Lil Wayne’s ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ Mixtape Hits…

 3 days ago
01.19.03
10 items

Ye FKA Kanye West & The Game Team…

 4 days ago
01.19.04
Photos
Close