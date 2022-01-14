Boris Kodjoe Makes His Directorial Debut With Lifetime Film, “Safe Room” Starring Wife Nicole Ari Parker

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Boris Kodjoe is making his directorial debut with Lifetime’s “Safe Room” alongside his wife, Nicole Ari Parker. Though this isn’t the first time working on set, Nicole calls it crazy to see the husband in the director seat for the thriller.

“He came in and killed it,” she said. Boris explains that directing is a natural progression of his acting career. He shared his interest came from working on set 20 years ago on Soul Food when he learned that he wanted to learn about everything, not just being on screen.

“Safe Room” involves a mother (Nicole Ari Parker) who struggles with losing her husband and has to protect her 14-year-old son Ian, who is on the autism spectrum from intruders after he witnesses a murder from his window. To ensure the authenticity of Ian’s character Nik Sanchez, who is on the autism spectrum, plays the role. Lifetime noted that they worked with the organization RespectAbility to make the film as authentic as possible in the portrayal of Ian and will show resources about autism at the end of the film as a part of Lifetime’s advocacy efforts.

While Nicole is excited for fans to see Boris’ director debut, Boris wants everyone to learn kindness from the film.

“We live in crazy times, stop projecting on others, and judging, take each other in more, and be present. We don’t know what’ll happen tomorrow, life is uncertain,” the director said.

Safe Room premieres Saturday, Jan. 15th at 8/7c on Lifetime.

