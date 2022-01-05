Suspect Identified In Connection To Murder Of Young Dolph

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The shooting death of rapper Young Dolph sent shockwaves throughout the Hip-Hop industry and across the nation due to its brazen nature. Now, officials have identified a suspect in connection to the slaying of the beloved Memphis star and the search for the suspect is now in high gear.

Local Memphis news outlet WREG reports that the combined efforts of the Memphis Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, and U.S. Marshals pieced together enough evidence to name Justin Johnson, 23, as the man who shot and killed the rapper born Adolph Thorton on November 17.

From the TBI’s Facebook page:

We need your help to find Justin Johnson, wanted by the Memphis Police Department and TBI for First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder, and Theft of Property $10,000 to $60,000.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Johnson is 23 years old, 5’8”, 190 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by TBI for information leading to Johnson’s arrest for a total reward of up to $15,000 in coordination with the US Marshal Service, Memphis Police Department, and Crimestoppers.

The incident took place in broad daylight as Young Dolph was visiting a local cookie shop to pick up treats for his mother. Dolph was ambushed by the shooters, who rushed off in a white Mercedes-Benz model car that was later discovered.

According to accounts made by others online, Johnson is also a rapper who reportedly performs under the name Straight Drop, and it appears he continued to use the vehicle after the shooting.

