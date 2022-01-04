Entertainment News
Nia Long Shows Off Her Flawless Skin In A Fresh Faced Selfie

Nia Long took to Instagram to show off her flawless skin in a fresh-faced selfie and she's absolutely glowing!

'Roxanne Roxanne' New York Premiere

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

Nia Long has always been stunning and yesterday she took to Instagram to show off her glowing skin in a fresh-faced selfie that has us begging for her skincare routine!

Rocking a neutral-colored winter fur hat, the Best Man Holiday actress served face and showed off flawless skin as she smized for her selfie. She wore her dark-colored hair long in soft waves that framed the sides of her face and brought in the new year in pure bliss. “Hello 2022 😘,” she captioned the gorgeous photo. Check it out below. 

 

Of course, we weren’t the only ones in awe of the 51-year-old’s gorgeous selfie, as many of her 3.6 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s comment section with their praises. “She’s pretty 🗣,” wrote follower and singer Estelle in the comment section while actress Storm Reid left a plethora of heart-eye emojis underneath the photograph. Another follower simply wrote, “Gorg” while another said, “This face!!”

Nia certainly has a lot to look forward to in 2022 as the actress and producer recently signed on to ABC’s Let The World See, which is a limited docuseries chronicling Mamie Till-Mobley’s fight for justice after her son Emmett Till’s brutal murder. The first installment of the series begins with an examination of Till-Mobley’s early life, Emmett Till’s childhood, and the events that led to his murder in the summer of 1955.

Let The World See premieres on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.Don’t miss… 

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

