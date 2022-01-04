Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Health Watch: New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
CDC Cuts Isolation Guidelines As Covid Cases Soar

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does.

It has been reported that another COVID-19 variant has been detected in France.

According to @fox35orlando, the variant is named #IHU and so far it has already infected 12 people living in naer Marseille, a port city in southern France. The IHU variant, also scientifically known as B.1.640.2, which was named after French researchers at the IHU Mediterranee Infection, as sited by Bloomberg News.

Health officials shows that the IHU variant has 46 mutations, which is more than the #Omicron variant that has already show itself to be highly contagious.

The first case of the IHU variant was identified in a vaccinated patient who had just returned from a trip to Cameroon, Africa, according to medical experts.

As of not, the IHU variant has not been identified in other countries yet.

 

RELATED: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

RELATED: Omicron COVID-19 Cases On The Rise Hitting Record-Breaking Numbers In One Day

RELATED: New Jersey Tops 20,000 New COVID Cases in One Day & Hospitalizations Rise

Health Watch: New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Nia Long Shows Off Her Flawless Skin In…

 19 hours ago
01.05.14

Florida Rapper J $tash Reportedly Killed Girlfriend &…

 20 hours ago
01.05.29

‘Morbius’ Shelved By Sony Again Until Spring

 1 day ago
01.05.66
10 items

Tristan Thompson Speaks On Son With Maralee Nichols,…

 1 day ago
01.05.65
10 items

Couple Goals: 10 Times Jordyn Woods & Karl…

 1 day ago
01.05.73
7 items

Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Working On…

 2 days ago
01.05.52

Skillz Drops 2021 Recap Track, Claims It Will…

 2 days ago
01.05.20

The Weeknd Dropping New Album ‘Dawn FM’ This…

 2 days ago
01.05.22

Halle Berry Clarifies That She Hasn’t Married Boyfriend…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

‘The Mack’ Actor Max Julien Dies At 88

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close