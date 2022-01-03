Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Skillz Drops 2021 Recap Track, Claims It Will End Series

The Richmond, Va. rapper promised the same in previous years but continued to drop the annual rrack.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
David Yurman Pinky Ring Event

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Following on the heels of the controversial Uncle Murda 2021 recap track, another veteran recap king drops his own version. Promising that this will finalize the long-running annual series, Skillz drops his own version of detailing this past year’s major events.

The Richmond, Va. rapper covered an array of topics and happenings, including the ASTROWORLD festival tragedy, COVID-19, President Joe Biden, and more.

Skillz announced the end of the “Rap Up’ series he began two decades ago via an Instagram post.

From the IG post:

2021 Rap Up feat @koron.don “The End Of An Era” [waving emoji] #20 Thank You for rocking with me for 20 years! This is the last one. Mad Skillz Out! *mic drop*

If this is indeed the final drop from Skillz, give this one a listen below.

Photo:

Skillz Drops 2021 Recap Track, Claims It Will End Series  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Skillz Drops 2021 Recap Track, Claims It Will…

 2 hours ago
01.03.20

The Weeknd Dropping New Album ‘Dawn FM’ This…

 3 hours ago
01.03.22

Halle Berry Clarifies That She Hasn’t Married Boyfriend…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70

‘The Mack’ Actor Max Julien Dies At 88

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Saweetie Is Having Fun Showing Off Her New…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Normani Brings Ciara To Tears While Thanking Her…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Kanye West Visits Belize To Kick It With…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

I Don’t Want To Lose You: Safaree Apologizes…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Black Twitter Trends #IHadAWhiteFriend In Response To CRT…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Florida Zoo Tiger Shot & Killed After Mauling…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close