Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Visits Belize To Kick It With J Prince On His Island

International Ye rocks hoodies on the beach, too.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West x J Prince

Source: @jprincerespect / Instagram

Kanye West, ahem, Ye is getting his international travel on for the new year. The multi-hyphenate artist, and his OG, Rap-A-Lot found J Prince, paid a visit to Belize.

J Prince owns an island in the Central American nation, so, of course.

Reports TMZ:

Ye touched down in Central America Wednesday, and was pictured at the Philip S.W Goldson International Airport posing with Prince. Unclear if Kanye’s there for work, pleasure or both … but J Prince owns an island down there, so there should be plenty of space to relax.

It’s unclear if Ye and J arrived together, or if Kanye flew out to meet his friend, but the two have certainly collabed a lot lately.

Clearly, Ye linked up with J Prince in Houston, where the “Power” rapper was spotted partying recently a shindig for J Mulan.

Recently, Ye has been busy trying to get Kim Kardashian back, and, good luck with that.

Did we mention J Prince has an island? And yes, it looks Kanye West is indeed rocking a hoodie on the beach.

 

Kanye West Visits Belize To Kick It With J Prince On His Island  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Saweetie Is Having Fun Showing Off Her New…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Normani Brings Ciara To Tears While Thanking Her…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Kanye West Visits Belize To Kick It With…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

I Don’t Want To Lose You: Safaree Apologizes…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Black Twitter Trends #IHadAWhiteFriend In Response To CRT…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Florida Zoo Tiger Shot & Killed After Mauling…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
50 items

Off the Charts: A List of 2021’s Top…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Former LHHATL’ Star Erica Dixon Dragged After Questioning…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Quavo Sued For Allegedly Blessing Limo Driver With…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

LL COOL J Tests Positive For COVID19, Won’t…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close