Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Former LHHATL’ Star Erica Dixon Dragged After Questioning If A Straight Man Complimenting Another Man Is A ‘Red Flag’

Former 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star Erica Dixon is being called out after questioning if a straight men complimenting another man is a "red flag."

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Quavo Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In today’s you should keep certain tweets/thoughts to yourself news, former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Erica Dixon posed a question on social media that has everyone questioning if she’s homophobic. “I heard a straight guy saying another guy was nice looking. Am I tripping or that’s a red flag?” she tweeted.

Welp, the question didn’t sit well with her followers, who proceeded to read her for filth, and former castmate Tammy Rivera, who commented under the shared post on HollywoodUnlocked. Even Baby Blue, from Pretty Ricky, had something to say about Erica’s silly tweet.

Tammy Rivera entered the chat writing, “I don’t think nothing wrong with a GROWN man saying another guy look nice smh.”

Perhaps the most surprising voice of reason came from Baby Blue, who wrote, “Nah that’s super homophobic to think a guy can’t compliment another guy. A man with a lot of confidence that is secure with his sexuality not only can give a male a compliment but he can also have gay friends or family members and not feel compromised.”

Erica has yet to respond to the backlash she’s receiving. What say you readers? How do you feel about Erica’s comments?

RELATED STORIES:

Erica Dixon Welcomes Twin Girls, Calls Leaving Them In Hospital ‘The Most Difficult Day Of My Life’

If Halle Berry’s Son Wants To Wear High Heel Boots, Why Are You So Pressed?

Former LHHATL’ Star Erica Dixon Dragged After Questioning If A Straight Man Complimenting Another Man Is A ‘Red Flag’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

I Don’t Want To Lose You: Safaree Apologizes…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Florida Zoo Tiger Shot & Killed After Mauling…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70
50 items

Off the Charts: A List of 2021’s Top…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Former LHHATL’ Star Erica Dixon Dragged After Questioning…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Quavo Sued For Allegedly Blessing Limo Driver With…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

LL COOL J Tests Positive For COVID19, Won’t…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Tami Roman Scolds ‘Real World Homecoming’ Castmates For…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close