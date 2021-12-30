Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Dwayne Johnson Turns Down Vin Diesel’s Invitation To Return to ‘Fast & Furious’

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Dwayne Johnson Honored with People's Champion Award at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

You may recall, Vin Diesel took to social media with a plea for Dwayne Johnson to return for the final Fast & Furious.

In a new interview Dwayne addressed this and his displeasure with Vin.

He said in the interview he and Vin discussed this privately and Dwayne said no.

I told him directly I would not be returning to the franchise. i was firm yet cordial with my words and said I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to successful but there is no chance I would return.

Vin’s recent public post was an example of manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post as well as Paul Walker’s death.

Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.

Dwayne Johnson Turns Down Vin Diesel’s Invitation To Return to ‘Fast & Furious’  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

I Don’t Want To Lose You: Safaree Apologizes…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Florida Zoo Tiger Shot & Killed After Mauling…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70
50 items

Off the Charts: A List of 2021’s Top…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Former LHHATL’ Star Erica Dixon Dragged After Questioning…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Quavo Sued For Allegedly Blessing Limo Driver With…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

LL COOL J Tests Positive For COVID19, Won’t…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Tami Roman Scolds ‘Real World Homecoming’ Castmates For…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty On…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close