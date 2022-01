What better time than now to win a chance at a FREE makeover for the new year. Enter the Get Snatched Sweepstakes Powered by Body Aesthetics Center today!!

Good luck and to learn more on how to show up in 2022 as your most beautiful self, visit mybeautifulbody.com. To register for the sweepstakes, type your email in the entry box below. See official rules on the next page.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box: