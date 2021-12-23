Entertainment News
Finally, We Have A Premiere Date For The Third Season of ‘Atlanta’

Mark your calendar. The gang is back and will be "catching flights" on March 24, 2022.

The Premiere Date For Season 3 of 'Atlanta' Has Been Revealed

Source: gilga.com / FX

We finally know when Paper Boi, Earn, Darius and Vanessa will return.

Mark your calendar. The gang is back and will be “catching flights” on March 24, 2022. The announcement was made on Atlanta’s official Twitter account with a poster featuring Brian Tyree Henry’s character Paper Boi.

The announcement comes after the release of the teaser trailer for the third season that series creator and star Donald Glover dropped on Halloween. Glover shared a link on the low to his followers to gilga.com that allowed them to view the teaser between the hours of 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. that featured Paper Boi backed by the Sun Ra track “It’s After The End of The World.”

Filming for Atlanta’s third season took place in Europe, and based on the shots in the trailer and caption in the Twitter announcement, the shenanigans that initially took place in Georgia will be happening abroad. We have no idea what the plot is right now, but we expect that mystery to be revealed when another trailer drops as we get closer to the show’s third season’s release.

It’s been an extremely long time. We could use season 3 of Atlanta after all the nonsense we have and are currently going through.

Photo: gilga.com / FX

Finally, We Have A Premiere Date For The Third Season of 'Atlanta'

