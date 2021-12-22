Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Calls Out Cyber Bullies Who Pick On Lil’ Kim: ‘I Know How Much It Hurts To Get Constantly Picked On’

Cardi B is tired of cyber bullies picking on Lil' Kim and came to the legend's defense on Twitter. 'I know how much it hurts to get constantly picked on," she tweeted.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 E! People's Choice Awards - Show

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment / Getty

If you were raised in the 90’s hip hop era, then you know there are a few people, who played a major part in cultivating that era, that you should never come for – and Lil’ Kim happens to be one of those people.  And apparently Cardi B feels the same way.  The WAP rapper took to her Twitter account to defend the Queen B after her “Big Santa Papi” song, which was released earlier this month for Nick Cannon’s television program Miracles Across 125th Street, received critical reviews from the internet.

A recording artist by the name of Edidion took to his twitter account to post about his disdain for Lil’ Kim’s cyber bullies.  He typed, “Watching @LilKim get bullied, mocked, and disrespected by thousands of people online is really upsetting.  The other day it was because of her halftime performance and now it’s because of a role she played in a movie. At what point will this weird hate bandwagon for Lil’ Kim end?”  Cardi B replied to his tweet with, “I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet, supportive and a REAL F**** LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit b****** and I used to put on my MySpace her song F*** YOU!I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about sh**!” Cardi also went on to tweet that she understands firsthand how much it hurts to be picked on.  

Cardi, like many other women around her age range or older, grew up listening to Lil’ Kim’s raunchy, “in your face” music.  When Lil’s Kim’s first album (Hardcore) dropped, the industry was forever shaken.  In comes this petite woman spitting bold lyrics that were only heard from the mouths of men artists, and her liberating way of rapping gave way to a whole new era for female emcees.  From her first album to now, Lil’ Kim has set trend after trend in the industry, and many female artists today follow the blueprint that the Queen B laid.  Colorful hair and furs, trendy fashions, and powerful rap lyrics are just a few of the ways Lil’ Kim has made her mark in this industry.  So instead of criticizing her, homage should be paid.

We are with Cardi B, leave Lil’ Kim alone.

DON’T MISS…

Lil’ Kim: My Legendary Leopard Bikini Will Always Be In My Fashion Hall Of Fame

We Started the Trend: Lil’ Kim’s Iconic Fashion Influence

Cardi B Calls Out Cyber Bullies Who Pick On Lil’ Kim: ‘I Know How Much It Hurts To Get Constantly Picked On’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
James Edward Thomas Mugshot

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Chucky Trill

 21 mins ago
12.23.58

Big Latto Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With An…

 5 hours ago
12.23.44

Jay-Z Speaks On Forgiving Lil’ Mama For Crashing…

 7 hours ago
12.23.45

Cardi B Calls Out Cyber Bullies Who Pick…

 8 hours ago
12.23.46

Kanye West & Model Girlfriend Vinetria Are Done,…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Diddy Wins Back Ownership Of Sean John With…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Rick Ross Hits Deuces Midway Through 85 South…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Will & Jada Vibes: Rumor Bubbling That Stephen…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

50 Cent Hints 6th Studio LP Could Be…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

FreeThoughtz: Future Fires Off Tweets, Says He’s Bigger…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close