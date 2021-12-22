Entertainment News
Jay-Z Speaks On Forgiving Lil’ Mama For Crashing His 2009 VMAs Performance With Alicia Keys: ‘We Love Her’

It's all love between Jay Z and Lil Mama.

36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Remember when Lil Mama infamously crashed Alica Keys and Jay-Z’s performance at the MTV Video Music Award in 2009? Well, now Hova has finally come forth and forgiven the “Lip gloss” hitmaker for her meme stirring on air-blunder.

Now, Jay-Z has officially made amends with the “Shawty Get Loose” star. During a chat with Genius’ Rob Markman on Twitter Spaces, Jay recalled the moment that Lil Mama hopped onstage as he and Key’s performed their smash hit “Empire State of Mind.” When Markman asked the Roc Nation founder if she was finally forgiven, he swiftly responded: “Of course, of course, “C’mon. Don’t do that… That’s our sister!”

The Brooklyn hip-hop legend continued:

“Man, we love her. I wouldn’t recommend people just jumping on other artists’ stages…” he added, according to Complex. “She’s a New Yorker… She got excited. Things happen. Of course, we love her… yes, she’s forgiven. It’s all love and she was coming from a place of love it’s just… may have been a little too excited.”

Earlier this month, Alicia Keys spoke on how Jay-Z reacted following the hilarious moment during an appearance on the Drink Champs Podcast.

In other Jay Z news, he also addressed questions if he would ever do a Verzuz battle, to which he said, “No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me… You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”

Jay-Z Speaks On Forgiving Lil’ Mama For Crashing His 2009 VMAs Performance With Alicia Keys: ‘We Love Her’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

