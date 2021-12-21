Entertainment News
Kanye West & Model Girlfriend Vinetria Are Done, Expect More Begging For Kim Kardashian To Come Back

It would appear Vinetria grew tired of seeing the man she was allegedly hooking up with pleading for Kadarshian's return and decided to bounce.

Kanye West & Model Vinetria Are No Longer Dating

Kanye West and his model girlfriend Vinetria are officially done.

Page Six exclusively reports the couple has decided to call it a quits after “dating” for a couple of months. The gossip column pointed out that Yeezy no longer follows Vinetria on Instagram, but she still follows him. Page Six first broke the news of West and Vinetria dealing with each other for “a while” after she was spotted with him at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis together.

Even though they have been dealing with each other, that didn’t stop Yeezy from showing his a** and begging for his now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to come back home. It would appear Vinetria grew tired of seeing the man she was allegedly hooking up with pleading for Kadarshian’s return and decided to bounce. During his “Free Larry Hoover” concert jig, West ad-libbed during a performance of his record “Runaway,” “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly.”

Kardashian and the couple’s daughter North was in the building to witness Ye making a fool out of himself.  The reality star would respond to Yeezus’ pleas by filing to be declared legally single. Kardashian has also moved on and has been linked to SNL alum Pete Davidson. The couple was spotted in Staten Island, Davidson’s hometown, to enjoy dinner at Angelina’s Ristorante, a local establishment, and check out House of Gucci at a local theater.

If Ye is dead serious about getting his wife back, he will have to elevate his begging game to another level because it looks like Pete Davidson got Kim K on lock.

