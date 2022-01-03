Enter The Shabana Motors Launch Into The New Year $10K Giveaway!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Shabana Motors is hooking you up with a chance to start off 2022 with TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS.

The Shabana Motors $10K Giveaway kicks off on January 10, 2022 and runs through February 17! Listen for the Shabana Motors Song of the Hour at 7 AM and 9 AM with Good Morning H-Town, 2 PM and 5 PM with A G & A Pimp, and 7 PM and 9 PM with Young Jas! Be the 9th caller at the hour and qualify for your chance to win ten stacks!

OR, you can register for a chance to win at Shabana Motors located at 9811 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77074! See official rules on the next page and good luck!

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box: