Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ghostin” | Episode 46

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Have you ever had a friend “ghost” you? Eva & Lore’l break down what to do when friendships may be falling apart. Plus, Tami Roman gives her man permission to have a baby with another woman. Would you do that? Find out what the duo has to say plus they undress other topics in pop culture and relationships.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Check out our favorite holiday picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ghostin” | Episode 46  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

the undressing room podcast

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

2 Kings: Rick Ross Entertains The Idea Of…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Blogs For Focusing…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
13 items

Music Producer Flow La Movie Among 9 Dead…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ghostin” |…

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly Dating Again 3 Months…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

OJ Simpson Is Now ‘A Completely Free Man’…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Way 2 Edited: Drake’s Screen Time Is Limited…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Author, Activist & Scholar bell hooks Dead At…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

The CW Announces ‘All American Homecoming’ Spin-Off That…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
11 items

Twitter Reacts To The Leaked Hitman Holla &…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close