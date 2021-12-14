Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LL Cool J Honored With His Own Statue In His Hometown of Queens

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
1991 New York Music Awards

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Hip-Hop legend LL Cool J has always made it a point to represent his home borough of Queens throughout his career. That love was reflected in a new statue dedicated to him.

Last week Tuesday (December 7th), the “4,3,2,1” rapper and actor shared a post to social media featuring a new statue built and installed in his honor. The Instagram post he shared contained the caption “Anything is possible. Statue of me in Corona Park, Queens by the talented @sherwintheartist.”

The statue, which is a bust of LL Cool J atop a boombox similar to the one he had in his iconic music video “Radio”, is installed in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. The boombox element of the sculpture even has a 7” cassette of the song in it to be played by anyone walking up to view it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXJza2QpL3n/?utm_medium=copy_link

The honor comes shortly after LL was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October, after being previously nominated six times. The occasion caused many of his peers in the culture to pay homage to the 53-year old entertainer at the time.

DJ Cool V paid a visit to the statue along with legendary MC Roxanne Shante recently and shared it on his Instagram page, with Masta Ace & MC Lyte declaring their approval and desire to check it out themselves in the comments. The caption read, “This is How The Day Started with Me and @imroxanneshante having fun it in the park at the sight of The Newly Dedicated @llcoolj Statue it is well Deserved and Long overdue.”

The statue is the latest Hip-Hop centered sculpture by Banfield, who created “A Cypher In Queens” featuring three icons of the culture from the borough – Prodigy, Jam Master Jay and Phife Dawg. That installation was first on display at the Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens in 2020.

LL Cool J Honored With His Own Statue In His Hometown of Queens  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez

Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shouted ‘Dance B*tch’ At…

 4 hours ago
12.15.45

Kyrie Irving Posts Video Lacing Up Sneakers, Return…

 5 hours ago
12.15.49

Dr. Dre Reveals He’s Just Finished A New…

 7 hours ago
12.15.51

Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Darling Hair Extensions…

 8 hours ago
12.15.36

LL Cool J Honored With His Own Statue…

 9 hours ago
12.15.53

Doja Cat Pulls Out Of Concerts After Positive…

 1 day ago
12.15.53

Stevie J Was Kicked Off A Flight In…

 1 day ago
12.15.54
15 items

Kentucky Black Man Jim Finch Praised For Feeding…

 1 day ago
12.15.41

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardi Showers Her With…

 1 day ago
12.15.47

Coachella Removes Travis Scott From 2022 Festival

 1 day ago
12.15.42
Photos
Close