Doja Cat Pulls Out Of Concerts After Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Doja Cat has made the move to bow out of her scheduled concert appearances in the coming weeks after testing positive for COVID.

The “Say So” rapper broke the news via a social media post on Sunday (December 12th). She expressed that she’d be missing the remaining dates for the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Tour which were to be in Philadelphia, Atlanta and the last stop being Miami on December 19th. “While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC< Atlanta, and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!” she wrote. This marks the second time that Doja has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first time being in July 2020.

Two days earlier, Doja Cat had shared that due to some members of her production staff testing positive for COVID-19 and undergoing quarantine, she would have to miss out on performing at Boston’s KISS FM Jingle Ball tour date and New York’s Z100 Jingle Ball tour date. Other performers on the holiday tour include Megan Thee Stallion and Monsta X.

The news comes after her release of a new music video for “Handstand” featuring Saweetie and French Montana. Never one to shy away from sharing with the public, she tweeted out afterwards that she was implementing a turmeric ginger water regimen into her daily routine after making a self-deprecating Twitter handle change.

Of course, the news also spurred a bit of a spicy exchange the rapper had with a fan, who essentially alleged that she was the one who was COVID-symptomatic and infected her staff. Doja responded: “don’t you f***in start w me tonight/today/thismorning b***h I will give you a 5 am ass woppin and send your ass to church.

